Liam Williams to fight Alantez Fox in final world eliminator to face Andrade

Liam Williams celebrates his win against Frenchman Karim Achour in July, 2019

Liam Williams will face Alantez Fox of the United States later this month in a final eliminator to fight another American, Demetrius Andrade, for the WBO world middleweight title.

The 27-year-old Welshman will take on Fox, also 27, at London's Copper Box Arena on Saturday, 21 December.

The heavyweight bout between Britain's Daniel Dubois and Japan's Kyotaro Fujimoto headlines the bill.

"I am just so happy to get this opportunity," said Williams.

"I know he is very, very big at about 6ft 5in, also thin and rangy."

Williams ruthlessly disposed of Frenchman Karim Achour to take the WBC Silver title at the O2 in London in July to take his record to 21 wins, two defeats and a draw.

Fox has won 26 of his bouts, drawing once and suffering a defeat by 31-year-old Andrade, who has won all 28 of his fights.