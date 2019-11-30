Hughie Fury withdraws from Pavel Sour fight because of virus

  • From the section Boxing
Hughie Fury
Hughie Fury (right) lost his last fight against Alexander Povetkin in August

British heavyweight Hughie Fury has pulled out of his fight with the Czech Republic's Pavel Sour because of a virus, just hours before their bout in Monte Carlo.

The pair were on the undercard of the WBA welterweight title fight between Radzhab Butaev and Alexander Besputin.

Fury, 25, lost to Alexander Povetkin by unanimous decision in August.

It was his third defeat in 26 fights, having also been beaten by Joseph Parker and Kubrat Pulev.

"Due to a virus Hughie Fury has unfortunately had to pull out of his fight tonight in Monaco," said promoters Matchroom.

