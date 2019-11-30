WBC super featherweight: Andres Gutierrez out of Oscar Valdez bout in Las Vegas
- From the section Boxing
Andres Gutierrez has been pulled out of Saturday's WBC super-featherweight world title eliminator against fellow Mexican Oscar Valdez after weighing in 11 pounds over the limit.
Gutierrez, who weighed 141 pounds, has been replaced by American Adam Lopez.
"This is absolutely a clear indication of a dangerous tactic by Gutierrez to cut weight," said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.
"This case will be fully investigated to its fullest consequences."
Valdez, 28, labelled Gutierrez "unprofessional", adding: "I trained hard for three months making the sacrifices, and I am very upset with him."
Former featherweight world champion Valdez's bout is the main event on a Las Vegas bill also featuring Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton.
Frampton, 32, faces unbeaten American Tyler McCreary in his first bout since losing an IBF world featherweight title challenge against England's Josh Warrington last December.