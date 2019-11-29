Hannah Rankin: Beaten Scot vows to regain IBO title

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Rankin loses world title to Berghult

Hannah Rankin "intends to get my belts back in the New Year" after losing her IBO super-welterweight title to Patricia Berghult on Wednesday.

The Scot, 29, was knocked down in the opening seconds and lost on points in Malta, with her undefeated opponent also earning the interim WBC belt.

But she hopes a potential rematch in early 2020 will allow her to avenge her fourth loss in 12 professional fights.

"I'll fight anybody, anywhere, anytime," Rankin told BBC Scotland.

"For this fight I stepped up, I fought an undefeated fighter and I just came away short, and it wasn't my best performance.

"My motivation is, I intend to get my belts back in the New Year and I intend to continue pursuing my career and showcasing what I do best."

London-based Rankin was "caught cold" and felled early in the first round by the Swede, and despite recovering, could not surmount the points lead Berghult had gained.

"It's the first time I've ever been dropped. I was playing a bit of catch-up for the rest of the fight," she added.

"It was a close fight in the end, but I lost and lost my title but I'll learn from it - that's who I am and how I work through things.

"I'll learn from my mistakes and in 2020 I'll be getting back to winning ways.

"I would love to have the rematch with Patricia in the New Year and get my titles back. Fingers crossed, that could be an opportunity for me."