Dillian Whyte to face Mariusz Wach on Joshua-Ruiz undercard in Saudi Arabia

Dillian Whyte (right) last fought in July when he beat Oscar Rivas

Dillian Whyte will face Mariusz Wach on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's world title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr on 7 December in Saudi Arabia.

British heavyweight Whyte has not fought since it emerged he failed a UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) test in the build-up to his win over Oscar Rivas in July.

Whyte was cleared to fight Rivas on the day of their bout and has not faced any sanction for the adverse test.

"I'm just going to keep chasing the world titles," said Whyte, 31.

He added: "If I keep winning then I hope to land that world title shot in 2020."

Poland's Wach, 39, has 35 wins and five defeats and lost a unanimous points decision when he challenged Wladimir Klitschko for a world title in 2012.

"Wach's probably got one of the best chins in the heavyweight division," said Whyte, who has 26 wins from 27 bouts.

Ukad, which has been contacted by BBC Sport, has not commented on whether there are any ongoing investigations into Whyte's adverse test.

The British Boxing Board of Control allows Ukad to handle its anti-doping protocols and has not suspended Whyte.

Earlier in November, his promoter Eddie Hearn told BBC Sport "it would be ridiculous" for Whyte not to keep competing "while there is no reason for him to wait".

Hearn also urged Ukad to provide clarity on cases more swiftly, citing the 12 months it took to ban American fighter Ryan Martin as an example of a delay.

Whyte passed all tests with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association in the build-up and aftermath of his bout with Colombia's Rivas but was notified of his failed Ukad test three days before his win on 20 July.