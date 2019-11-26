Hannah Rankin aims to 'put on a show' in Malta WBC super-welterweight bout

Scotland's Hannah Rankin is a world champion at the third attempt

Hannah Rankin hopes to "put on a show" and add the interim WBC super-welterweight title to her IBO belt.

Rankin will be headlining the bill when she fights unbeaten Swede Patricia Berghult at the Intercontinental Hotel in Malta on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old was crowned Scotland's first female world champion with a unanimous points decision over American Sarah Curran in June.

"I absolutely cannot wait," she said of the Maltese bout.

"It's exciting to have top female fights headlining bills, we need that to be happening more for world titles for girls.

"I'm looking forward to it and it's going to be great. I'm pushing so I get the best out of myself."

Rankin has previously competed in Norway and the United States and she explained: "I have no problems fighting in a different country with a different crowd, it always gives me a chance to put on more of a show and hopefully build some more fans and get some more support.

"My whole family has never been to Malta and they're all coming to watch the fight, so it's a great opportunity to visit a new place and do what I do best, box."

"Being a world champion puts you in an amazing position, it fills you with confidence and you have certain responsibilities. People are looking up to you, looking up to see how well you're going to do and also you're inspiring the younger generation and those responsibilities I take quite seriously.

"I want to go out there and showcase women's boxing for the best that it can be and hopefully inspire more girls into the sport."