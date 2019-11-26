Fight Talk: Who wins Wilder v Fury II? Was John Ryder robbed of world title?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please go here to see this story in full.

Here's our round-up of this week's boxing and mixed martial arts chat from across social media.

Wilder impresses, Fury next?

Deontay Wilder - the most dangerous heavyweight on the planet? Yes.

The hardest puncher in boxing history? He says so.

The American lost the first six rounds against Cuban Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas on Saturday, then unleashed that brutal right hand to retain his WBC belt.

He now has 41 knockouts in his 42 wins; there's no doubt about it, Wilder is pure box office.

The boxing world agrees…

But there was a certain someone who wasn't too impressed …

The only blemish on Wilder's record is the draw with Tyson Fury in Los Angeles in December 2018.

The Briton outboxed Wilder for the majority of the fight but was put down in the ninth and then, to the shock of everyone watching, somehow got up from a devastating knockdown in the final round.

It looks as if the two will go at it again - with a rematch reportedly set for 22 February.

Since their first fight, Wilder has knockout wins over former world title challenger Dominic Breazeale and now Ortiz. Fury, meanwhile, stopped the unknown Tom Schwarz and laboured to a victory over Otto Wallin in September.

But most fans are still backing 'The Gypsy King' to win the rematch, while others think Wilder's power will be too much…

'Bow to my feet and tell me I'm great'

Anthony Joshua touched down in Saudi Arabia this week before his 7 December rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The heavyweight is looking to recapture the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he lost to the Mexican in June.

'AJ' usually prides himself on being humble and measured in pre-fight interviews, but there seems to be a bit more spite to the Briton this time round.

He told Sky Sports: "When I beat him, I want everyone to bow to my feet."

Some fans liked this new, more aggressive Joshua…

But others didn't…

Meanwhile, it's been fun and games in the Joshua camp this past week, although he may have experienced the most expensive 60 seconds of his life…

Was John Ryder robbed of a world title?

Callum Smith defended his WBA super-middleweight title in his home city of Liverpool on Saturday against fellow Briton John Ryder.

A glance at the scorecards and you would be excused for thinking it was a fairly easy night's work for Smith.

The three judges scored it 117-111, 116-112 and 116-112 to the winner.

But it was a close fight and many thought Ryder had done enough...

And undefeated professional fighter Shannon Courtenay drew inspiration from the popular No Context Hearn parody account to share her thoughts…

So what's next for Smith?

He admitted to IFL TV that he wasn't at his best on Saturday but would up his game should a fight with Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez materialise.

"If I was offered Canelo, I'd take it. That's the fight that I want," he said.

But he added that an all-British unification fight against WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders is more likely to happen next.

MVP strikes again at Bellator London

British MMA fighter Michael 'Venom' Page needed just one punch to put away Gianni Melillo at Bellator London this weekend.

Original opponent Derek Anderson withdrew from the bout, giving Italian Melillo a chance to upset the odds.

But 'MVP' didn't take long to produce the stunning finish in the first round.

He now boasts 16 wins from his 17 Bellator fights, to add to an undefeated boxing record of two knockout victories.

But fans still don't know how good the Londoner is and believe he needs to up the level of opposition…

Robbie Williams seeks fight with Liam Gallagher

Another week in the fight game, another rumoured celebrity match-up.

Singer Robbie Williams told The Jonathan Ross Show that he has approached Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn about a potential fight with rock star Liam Gallagher.

So, should we let Robbie entertain us? Could this be the fight of the millennium? If former Oasis frontman Liam doesn't win, will he look back in anger?