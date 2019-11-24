Deontay Wilder calls himself hardest-hitting puncher in boxing history

Deontay Wilder has won 42 of his 43 fights and 41 of those by knockout - with his draw against Tyson Fury last December the only time he has not been victorious

Deontay Wilder has described himself as the "hardest hitter in boxing" after his seventh-round knockout of Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Cuban had dominated the first six rounds, but was knocked to the floor by a stunning right hand from Wilder, 34.

He retained the WBC world heavyweight title with his 42nd win from 43 fights, 41 of those by knockout.

"I think I earned my respect to say I'm the hardest-hitting puncher in boxing history. Period," said the American.

"I do what I do time and time again. I give people great fights and great knockouts."

Wilder has produced 10 successful defences of his WBC belt, which he has held since January 2015.

The only fight he has not won in his career was the draw with Tyson Fury in Los Angeles in December 2018. Even then, he still put Fury on the canvas in the final round.

But the Alabama boxer feels his achievements deserve more recognition.

"You've got to give me my credit," he said. "It's sad that it took me over 40 fights to get the recognition that I truly deserve.

"When people see me, they have never seen my style. It took them a while to get used to what I display, my talent that I present to boxing.

"It's different to any other fighter. It's not textbook. You can't really teach it and that's what makes me unique from the rest of these fighters."