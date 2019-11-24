Deontay Wilder knocks out Luis Ortiz to defend WBC world title in Las Vegas

Deontay Wilder defended his WBC world heavyweight title for the 10th time with a stunning knockout after being out-boxed by Luis Ortiz for six rounds.

The American looked on course to see his world-title reign ended just short of five years as Ruiz picked him apart for half of their Las Vegas rematch.

But in the seventh round, Wilder's devastating right hand left Ortiz stunned and beaten on the canvas.

"I found my measurement, seen the shot and took it," said Wilder, 34.

More to follow.