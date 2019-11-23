Callum Smith defends super-middleweight title by unanimous decision

Callum Smith
Smith, right, had been the overwhelming favourite to win before the fight

Callum Smith fended off a spirited challenge by John Ryder to win by unanimous decision and retain his WBA super-middleweight title in Liverpool.

Hopes were high in Smith's home city for a big win but he was pushed hard by the Londoner and it seemed after 12 rounds the decision would be close.

However, the three judges scored it 117-111, 116-112 and 116-112 to Smith.

It means Smith, 29, defends the title for a second time after beating Hassan N'Dam in New York in June.

"I was probably sulking because I knew it was not my best performance," Smith, who extended his unbeaten record to 27-0, told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I thought it was a little bit too easy early on and I don't know if it was his game plan to finish strong and it made it awkward.

"I am very disappointed in myself, I am a perfectionist. I knew it was close but I never thought I was behind."

Smith, who beat George Groves to become World Boxing Super Series champion last year, had been the 1-25 on favourite to win before the fight with some bookmakers, such was the level of expectation that he would see out a comfortable win.

But, after a steady start by the champion, southpaw Ryder started to make things awkward for his opponent as he found a way to overcome the 6ft 3in Smith's height and reach advantage.

"I've gone in against the world number one there and feel like I edged it," said a defiant Ryder.

"I have proven myself on the world scene and deserve to come again. He is a great fighter but I live and breathe this. I re-locate, I am there day in and day out. We have not had the rub of the green but that is boxing.

"I feel that was harsh. I feel I forced the fight a lot and did enough to win."

More to follow.

