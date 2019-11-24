James Tennyson: Belfast boxer sets up British title shot after Craig Evans win

James Tennyson's win over Craig Evans was the 26th of his career, with 23 of those victories coming via knockout

Belfast's James Tennyson has become a mandatory challenger for the British lightweight title after stopping Craig Evans in Liverpool.

Evans was knocked to the canvas in the first round but the Welshman dug deep and made life difficult for Tennyson.

Tennyson's breakthrough came in the 11th round when referee Steve Gray stepped in after a flurry of blows.

The win sets the 26-year-old up for a shot at the British lightweight title, which is currently held by Joe Cordina.

Since losing to Tevin Farmer in Boston a year ago, Tennyson has now produced four knockout victories in a row.

Despite being dropped to the canvas by Tennyson in the first round, Evans showed resilience and absorbed the blows and pressure from the Northern Irishman.

A powerful body shot in the sixth round looked to have damaged Evans, who sagged on the ropes, but again the Newport southpaw rallied.

Tennyson was warned for a low blow in the ninth round and a use of his elbow in the 11th, but a left hook followed by a series of blows forced Gray to jump in and stop the bout.