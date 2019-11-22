Tyrone McKenna: Belfast fighter outclasses Sakyi to reach Golden Contract semi-finals

From the section

McKenna outclassed Mikey Sakyi to secure his place in the semi-finals

Tyrone McKenna comfortably progressed to the semi-finals of MTK Global's Golden Contract super-lightweight tournament with a dominant points victory over Mikey Sakyi.

The Belfast fighter dominated the ten-round bout as he cruised to a classy win at York Hall.

McKenna advanced after scoring 100-90 twice and 99-91 on the scorecards.

Jeff Ofori, Mohamed Mimoune and Ohara Davies also picked up wins to book their spot in the final four.

The semi-finals are due to take place early in 2020.

After taking a body shot in the second round, the 29-year-old Northern Irishman hit straight back with a confident, efficient display in the third.

From there, McKenna outclassed the Englishman until the final bell as he improved his record to 20-1-1.

McKenna remains on course for a lucrative two-year, five-fight contract which promises six-figure purses for each fight.