Ryan Martin: American banned for four years for failed drugs test

Josh Taylor v Ryan Martin
Martin (right) failed a drugs test following his defeat to Taylor in November 2018

American Ryan Martin has been suspended for four years over a failed drugs test following a bout against Scotland's Josh Taylor in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old tested positive for metabolites of testosterone after the fight on November 3, 2018.

UK Anti-Doping said Martin's suspension begins from the date of that fight. Martin claimed the banned substance had been contained within a supplement.

Taylor won the fight, inflicting Martin's first defeat in 23 bouts.

Last month Taylor secured the IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine world super-lightweight titles with victory over Regis Prograis in London.

