Lee McGregor says British title win against Farooq was fair

McGregor's win came via a controversial split decision

Lee McGregor admits the scoring of one judge in his controversial British Bantamweight title win against Kash Farooq was "wide" but maintains he still deserved to win.

Two judges scored the fight as 114-113 in favour of each boxer, with the third scoring 115-112 for McGregor despite being deducted a point for holding.

Many onlookers believed Farooq had won.

"I've seen some robberies in boxing but Saturday's fight was simply not that," McGregor wrote on social media.

"Very close fight and the first two judges with a round in it either way for us was totally what we were expecting.

"Championship rounds is what won me that fight! Rounds 10, 11 and 12 I fought like a champion and just simply would not give in."

Some fans inside Glasgow's Emirates Arena were left surprised at the outcome, with some pundits, including former WBO world super-featherweight and Commonwealth champion Alex Arthur, arguing that Farooq deserved to win.

McGregor, though, is now British and Commonwealth champion an unbeaten in eight fights. And the 22-year-old hinted there could be a rematch with Farooq.

"[I have] huge respect to Kash Farooq, a serious fighter, I'm sure our paths are definitely going to meet again and will be another unbelievable fight."