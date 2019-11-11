Tommy Fury wants 'Battle of Britain' with YouTuber KSI

Tommy Fury finished as runner-up. alongside partner Molly-Mae Hague, in the 2019 series of Love Island

British heavyweight Tommy Fury has set his sights on a "Battle of Britain" with YouTuber KSI in 2020.

Fury, who fights for the first time since appearing on Love Island at London's Copper Box Arena on 21 December, said the pair both have common ground as "influencers".

"This time next year hopefully we will have a big fight," Fury told BT Sport.

"I've heard he wants to continue fighting so if he wants a real fight, he knows where I am."

KSI beat fellow YouTuber and American rival Logan Paul by split decision on 9 November, in front of a global audience of millions, and Fury said he watched the fight.

"He [KSI] is from YouTube and I'm from Love Island and we both have a big following in the UK," said 20-year-old Fury, younger brother of Tyson Fury.

Fury had two professional contests, winning both, before entering the ITV2 reality dating show earlier this year.

His promoter Frank Warren said that Fury will "go much further than KSI" in his career.

Fury's opponent for next month is yet to be confirmed, but the heavyweight said he will be looking to "land heavy artillery" on the undercard of Daniel Dubois v Kyotaro Fujimoto.

"I'm bringing a whole new audience over of people who have never even watched a fight before. It's not just a fight with blood but it's an event," he added.

"I do not want to be another reality TV star that has been and gone. I want to build on that platform. I've established who I am and now I want to come back home and that is in the ring."