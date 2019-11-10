Fight Talk: KSI v Logan Paul II - how the boxing world reacted

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please go here to see this story in full.

Here's our round-up of this week's boxing and MMA chat from across social media.

KSI v Logan Paul - the reaction

There's only place to start this week.

Every fan had an opinion; critics said it was bad for boxing, plaudits said it will introduce new fans to the sport. But the fight between two global YouTube stars has now been and gone, with Britain's KSI gaining a split-decision win over American rival Logan Paul in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

So what did established, professional fighters make of it all?

Well, some mocked it…

Whilst others were more welcoming…

Now to the actual fight. The general feeling was that KSI was the better boxer and deserved the win but Logan Paul had an excuse for his loss…

Fans weren't buying it…

Whether you think it was good or bad for boxing, the fight certainly caused a stir and got people talking. And these fellow YouTubers who were ringside seemed to enjoy the experience…

Is unimpressive Saunders ready for Canelo?

On the undercard of KSI-Paul was Britain's WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, who failed to impress despite a knockout win over Argentinean Marcelo Esteban Coceres.

The stage was set for Saunders to showcase his skills to a new audience, but his American debut didn't go completely to plan.

He admitted that it "wasn't a world class performance" and even promoter Eddie Hearn had the fighter down on the cards at the time of the stoppage.

But after the fight, Saunders called out boxing superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. Some fans think that two-weight world champion Saunders will up his game if fights the Mexican - who beat Sergey Kovalev in Las Vegas last weekend - others believe he will come up short.

From the Villa to the Copperbox Arena

Moving away from the world of YouTubers who box, let's look at boxers who go on reality TV show Love Island … and then back to boxing.

It was announced this week that light-heavyweight Tommy Fury, who was on the reality dating show in the summer, will return to the ring for his third professional fight on 21 December at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Just like the KSI-Paul fight, this has divided opinion among boxing fans, as this Twitter exchange conversation shows…

And this tongue-in-cheek tweet could start giving boxing promoters an idea …

Darren Till puts Tyson Fury through his paces

Finally, Tommy's cousin Tyson Fury, who last week mentioned that he could one day join the world of mixed-martial-arts, has been putting in some practice with UFC middleweight contender Darren Till - and it's caught the eye of UFC boss Dana White...

Current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, who Fury has publically called out, had this word of warning for the Brit...