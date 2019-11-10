KSI v Logan Paul 2: KSI wins on split decision in Youtubers contest

KSI and Logan Paul have over 40 million subscribers to their YouTube channels

The biggest event in internet history? Possibly. Pure entertainment? Definitely.

And it all ended in victory for Britain's KSI, who defeated American rival Logan Paul via a split decision after six enthralling rounds of boxing at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in front of celebrities including Justin Bieber.

Both men were making their professional debuts, after fighting as amateurs in their drawn first meeting, but the six-round fight was a tear-up for the ages and dripping in controversy.

KSI, who was the more aggressive fighter, edged it partly because Paul was deducted two points in the fourth round for hitting his opponent on his way down.

After soaking up a barrage of bruising right hooks, Paul snuck through the Brit's defences and connected with a right uppercut.

However, he broke KSI's fall before hitting the Brit again on his way to the canvas.

