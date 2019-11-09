Danny Dignum: Englishman wins European title after stopping Conrad Cummings

Conrad Cummings twice lost the WBO European Middleweight title to Luke Keeler

Unbeaten Essex fighter Danny Dignum stopped Coalisland's Conrad Cummings in five rounds to secure the vacant WBO European middleweight title.

Dignum edged the opening stages at the York Hall in London, catching Cummings with some strong body shots.

Cummings suffered a cut to his right eye after a clash of heads before Dignum delivered the decisive blow.

A powerful left-hand shot to Cummings' head in the fifth round forced referee Howard Foster to stop the bout.

The Englishman was the more offensive fighter in the first round, catching his opponent on the nose with an uppercut before Cummings was deducted a point in the second round for several uses of the elbow.

Cummings grew into the bout, although a further warning followed, before the pair clashed heads which cut the 28-year-old above his right eye.

Dignum came out firing in the fifth round, and caught Cummings with a bodyshot before landing a powerful blow to the head of Cummings, which forced Foster to step in and stop the former European champion from suffering further punishment.