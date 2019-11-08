Tommy Fury: British light-heavyweight boxer to return to ring in December

Fury has been seen more on the red carpet than in the ring since his appearance on Love Island

British light-heavyweight Tommy Fury will fight for the first time since appearing on Love Island at London's Copper Box Arena on 21 December.

Fury, 20, had two professional contests before entering the ITV2 reality dating show earlier this year.

In September, while supporting his older brother Tyson Fury in Las Vegas, he told BBC Sport he would "100%" return to the ring within 12 months.

His bout will feature on the undercard of Daniel Dubois v Kyotaro Fujimoto.

An opponent has not yet been named and Fury's return has not been officially confirmed but he did tease his fight date on social media on Friday.

Speaking to BBC Sport in September, Fury said he had been through "a whirlwind" few months having shot to fame in partnering with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island.

The Manchester-based fighter, who is trained by former world champion Ricky Hatton, said his success on the reality show meant he had "other ways" to earn money.

He has since spent time modelling but is now set for a third professional bout which arrives one day short of a calendar year since his debut.