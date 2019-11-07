Daniel Dubois: British heavyweight boxer to face Kyotaro Fujimoto in December

Dubois twice floored Ebenezer Tetteh in the first round in his last bout

British heavyweight Daniel Dubois will face Japan's Kyotaro Fujimoto on 21 December and says he wants a world-title shot in 2020.

Dubois, 22, is unbeaten in 13 bouts and won the British and Commonwealth titles in his past two outings.

Fujimoto, 33, has 20 wins from 21 contests going into the bout at London's Copper Box Arena.

"Fujimoto has a good rating and is a great stepping stone on my path to the top," said Dubois.

"He will have his own ambitions and I know he was rumoured before to be considered for a fight with Anthony Joshua, but I will be knocking that ambition out of him on December 21 when I knock him out."

Dubois - who fights out of London's Peacock Gym - is highly touted as a threat at the top of the heavyweight division if he maintains the momentum that has seen him land 12 knockout wins in his 13 victories to date.

He has won four times already in 2019, notably against British rival Nathan Gorman in July and most recently with a first-round stoppage of Ghana's Ebenezer Tetteh in September.

Promoter Frank Warren said: "It has been a big year for Daniel and the combined record of his last three opponents stood at 49-1. Daniel completed his work in under 10 full rounds of action."