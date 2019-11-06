Nicola Adams retires: 'I tore the pupil in my eye in last fight'

Adams celebrated her victory over Maria Salinas at the Royal Albert Hall in September unaware of the seriousness of the injury

Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams has revealed she suffered a torn pupil in her last fight, leading to fears for her sight.

The 37-year-old, who announced her retirement on Wednesday, told BBC Sport that initially she thought it was just a minor injury.

The Briton became the first female Olympic boxing champion at London 2012.

"I didn't think it would be anything too serious but I had torn the pupil in my eye," Adams told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I got the injury in the first round of my last fight [against Maria Salinas]. I phoned the doctors a couple of days afterwards.

"I could take the chance and keep boxing and hope nothing would happen to my eye or an unlucky punch could mean I lose my sight."

Announcing her retirement in the Yorkshire Post she said: "I've been advised that any further impact to my eye would most likely lead to irreparable damage and permanent vision loss."

Adams retained her Olympic gold medal at Rio in 2016, turned professional in 2017 and retires as the WBO world flyweight champion.

She said she had an "unbelievable" career.

"It's just nice to be able to say I won a gold medal, created history and paved a way so women don't have to fight like I did," she said.

"They don't have to break down doors like I did to get into the ring and now there's a whole path laid out for them.

"All they have to think about is getting into the ring, boxing and competing. I'm looking forward to seeing the next Olympic gold medallist and being able to cheer them on.

"Even though I'm not fighting, I'll definitely stay in boxing in some way because I just love the sport. "

GB Boxing performance director Rob McCracken said Adams was a "phenomenal boxer".

"You'd like to see Nicky putting the skills on the world stage professionally, but at the same time she's very sensible and I think she's got a really good future ahead of her," he said.

"World champion, Olympic champion, phenomenal achievements in boxing. It will be difficult for someone to achieve the same as Nicky, certainly from the UK, but hopefully she will have inspired girls to have a go at it and try and do that."