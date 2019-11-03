Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez beats Sergey Kovalev for WBO light-heavyweight title in Las Vegas

From the section

Mexican great Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez further added to his legacy by taking the WBO light-heavyweight crown from Sergey Kovalev with a devastating 11th-round knockout in Las Vegas.

Middleweight king Canelo, 29, had stepped up two weight divisions to face the 36-year-old Russian.

It proved a close fight which failed to ignite before an explosive combination from Canelo ended Kovalev's night.

More to follow