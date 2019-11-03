Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez beats Sergey Kovalev for WBO light-heavyweight title in Las Vegas

  • From the section Boxing
Breaking news

Mexican great Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez further added to his legacy by taking the WBO light-heavyweight crown from Sergey Kovalev with a devastating 11th-round knockout in Las Vegas.

Middleweight king Canelo, 29, had stepped up two weight divisions to face the 36-year-old Russian.

It proved a close fight which failed to ignite before an explosive combination from Canelo ended Kovalev's night.

More to follow

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you