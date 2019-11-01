Joshua v Ruiz, Taylor v Linardatou, KSI v Logan Paul and Smith v Ryder on 5 Live

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Costello's brilliant commentary of Joshua shock

Anthony Joshua's highly-anticipated rematch with heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz Jr will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live on 7 December.

The Saudi Arabia bout is part of a package of fights on 5 Live, including Katie Taylor's world title bout with Christina Linardatou on Saturday.

The rematch between YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on 9 November.

And Callum Smith's world title bout with John Ryder is live on 23 November.

All of the contests will also be available in live text format on the BBC Sport website, with radio commentary also accessible on the page.

None will be more anticipated than Joshua's shot at overturning the stunning defeat he suffered at the hands of the unfancied Ruiz in Diriyah.

Mexican-American Ruiz walked away with three of the four world heavyweight titles at New York's Madison Square Garden on 1 June in one of the biggest shocks in the history of heavyweight boxing.

Head of BBC Radio Sport Ben Gallop said: "Joshua's rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr is one of the most anticipated moments in boxing this year.

"Everyone wants to know how AJ will respond to that shock defeat, so we're delighted 5 Live's award-winning boxing team will be there to bring it all to life.

"We'll be covering some other fascinating bouts too, including that intriguing match-up between KSI and Logan Paul, which has captured the imagination of audiences way beyond the traditional boxing heartland."

All of the fights will be available to stream live on BBC Sounds or via Radio 5 Live, with catch up and additional content available via BBC Sounds.