Josh Taylor inspires Hannah Rankin for IBO super-welterweight title defence

Hannah Rankin became Scotland's first female champion at the third attempt when she outpointed American Sarah Curran

Hannah Rankin is taking inspiration from fellow Scot Josh Taylor's "insane" achievements as she bids to add to her IBO super-welterweight title.

The 29-year-old faces unbeaten Swede Patricia Berghult in Malta on 27 November for the interim WBC super-welterweight title.

It is the maiden defence of the IBO belt Rankin claimed in June to become Scotland's first female world champion.

"She is undefeated for a reason," she said of Berghult.

"She's a great fighter. But I'm going to be too big, too strong and too fast for her."

Rankin watched with pride on Saturday as Taylor became the unified IBF and WBA super-lightweight champion with a points decision over Regis Prograis in the Super Series final.

"In Scotland we don't have hundreds of people achieving amazing things," the Luss fighter said.

"But the fact he has just become Muhammad Ali trophy holder, and multiple world champion, is just insane and I couldn't be prouder. It really inspires me when I'm training in the gym."