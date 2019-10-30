Josh Taylor is British fighter of the year, says Steve Bunce

Media playback is not supported on this device Josh Taylor v Regis Prograis: Scot spurred on by atmosphere

Josh Taylor's two world title wins in 2019 make him the British fighter of the year, according to BBC Radio 5 Live's boxing expert Steve Bunce.

The Scottish light welterweight claimed his first world belt in May, beating IBF champion Ivan Baranchyk in Glasgow.

And Taylor followed up with an epic unification bout against Regis Prograis, edging out the WBA champion in Saturday's World Super Series final.

"As a 2019 measure, he's untouchable," Bunce told the 5 Live boxing podcast.

"Josh Warrington's two wins this year don't compare with the two wins Josh Taylor had this year," he added.

Bunce suggested that Taylor's win over Prograis "is without doubt the performance of the year".

"Two fights that are close to being perfect makes him the fighter of the year."

Bunce's co-host, Mike Costello, agrees that Taylor's victory over Prograis in London, by a major points verdict, was the outstanding performance by a British fighter this year.

However, he believes Warrington's rise to IBF featherweight champion and three successful title defences in the past 24 months puts the Englishman ahead of Taylor in the pound-for-pound stakes.

"I think that body of work of Josh Warrington still keeps him above Josh Taylor," Costello said.

"But, in terms of simplifying the performance of 2019, Taylor's is it for me by a British boxer."

Both agree Taylor still has "ground to make up" on Ken Buchanan before the 28-year-old can lay claim to the title of Scotland's greatest-ever boxer.

"If he was to unify all four belts by beating Jose Ramirez - and I'm not sure there are any better fights out there in world boxing - then I think we have a very serious argument," Costello said.

"Ken is there at the moment," Bunce added. "But you beat Jose Ramirez, you move up and do stuff at welterweight, even Ken would doff his cap to Josh Taylor."