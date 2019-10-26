Boxing: Dereck Chisora defeats David Price at O2 Arena

Dereck Chisora defeated fellow Briton David Price after the Liverpudlian's corner threw in the towel during the fourth round of a frenetic heavyweight clash at The O2 in London.

Chisora unsettled Price at the end of the third round with two right hooks before he unloaded again in the next round to send his dazed opponent to the canvas.

Although Price got up during the count, his corner halted proceedings.

More to follow.

