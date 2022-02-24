Quiz: Can you guess these Scottish boxing world champions?
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
|Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall - WBC, WBO, WBA & IBF super-lightweight world title fight
|Venue: Hydro, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 26 February
|Coverage: Full live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app
Unified super-lightweight world champion Josh Taylor puts his titles on the line this Saturday as he takes on Jack Catterall at a packed Hydro.
But how is your knowledge of the other Scots to have held world boxing belts? Try and guess the fighters from our picture archive...