Josh Taylor v Regis Prograis: Scot says American's record 'padded against binmen'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Prograis has 'had 24 fights, 24 wins, against nobody'

Josh Taylor v Regis Prograis: World Boxing Super Series final Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 26 October Coverage: Full live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Josh Taylor has accused unbeaten world title opponent Regis Prograis of having a record "padded against binmen".

The 28-year-old Scot is confident of knocking out the American when they fight to unite the IBF and WBA super-lightweight crowns on Saturday.

The bout will also decide which of Taylor and Prograis is the World Boxing Super Series champion.

"He's had 24 fights, 24 wins against nobody," Taylor said before the fight at London's O2 Arena.

"I'm going in there to do a job on Saturday and I just want to get in there and get it done there."

Both boxers have come through quarter-finals and semi-finals that brought together some of best boxers in the weight division, with Prograis now ranked number one and Taylor number two.

"I've got less experience in terms of number of fights," Taylor, who has won his 15 professional bouts, said during a tetchy media conference attended by both boxers.

"But I believe I've had better opposition and had a great amateur career, I've fought all round the world I've seen every kind of style that's been thrown at me.

"He's not fought anybody who's been in there to rip his belts off him. Not really any real, live opponents."

Taylor believes this is his big chance to announce himself to the boxing public in London and the United States and that this is his "coming out party".

But Prograis has suggested that the Scot, who defeated IBF champion Ivan Baranchyk of Belarus in his semi-final, leaves himself open to punches too much and has weaknesses he can exploit.

"Every fighter looks at another one and sees chinks, so he is going to have thoughts about winning, but it's just not going to happen," Taylor responded.

Prograis, who took the WBA belt off Kiryl Relikh of Belarus in his semi-final, refuted Taylor's claims about the quality of his previous opponents.

"Of course people want to hurt me, but they can't," he said. "They don't come in there to lose. That's what they sign a contract for - to try to beat me up."