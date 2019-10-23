Josh Taylor v Regis Prograis: American will 'get chinned in dog fight'

Josh Taylor beat Ivan Baranchyk in Glasgow in May to claim the IBF title

Josh Taylor v Regis Prograis: World Boxing Super Series final Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 26 October Coverage: Full live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Josh Taylor has warned Regis Prograis he will be "getting chinned" if he attempts to turn their world super-lightweight title bout into a scrap.

Scotland's IBF champion will meet the American WBA belt holder in the World Boxing Super Series final on Saturday.

It will be Taylor's first defence of his title and the Edinburgh fighter, 28, says he has the power to knock Prograis "spark out" at London's O2.

"I'm very confident that I can outbox him and outfight him as well," he said.

"I'm all about my speed, reactions and timing but I punch real hard as well for someone of my size. If I hit you, you're either going down or you're going to be hurt and in trouble.

"So if he tries to make it a 'dog fight', tries to walk me down and drag me into a fight, he is getting chinned. I will knock him spark out."

Taylor beat Ivan Baranchyk in Glasgow in May to claim the IBF title, while Prograis took the WBA belt by beating Kiryl Relikh a month earlier.

The Scot is unbeaten in 15 contests, while his opponent has yet to lose in his 24 fights.

"The two best lads in the division are going for it," Taylor added. "We are both undefeated, we are both hungry, so it's going to be a real interesting fight. But I can't see anything other than a Josh Taylor win."