Ricky Burns v Lee Selby: Alex Arthur says winner in frame for title shot

Ricky Burns, left, is a three-weight world champion

Ricky Burns v Lee Selby Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 26 October

The winner of the bout between Ricky Burns and Lee Selby on Saturday will put themselves in the frame for a world title fight, says Alex Arthur.

Three-weight world champion Burns and two-weight belt holder Selby meet on the undercard of Josh Taylor's contest with Regis Prograis in London.

And ex-WBO champion Arthur says one of the two could resurrect their careers.

"It's not a fight that either of these guys need, but it's one they both want," he told BBC Scotland.

"That is testimony to their character. These are both really proud ex-champions and still want to go on and challenge for titles.

"Both, in reality, leave themselves in a pretty good spot to start shouting for a title shot if they win. If they look good, something could happen for them."

'Their profile makes them worthy' - analysis

Boxing promoter Barry Hearn on BBC Radio Scotland

Being good is important in boxing, but being famous is just as important. The profile both Ricky and Lee bring to the table makes them worthy of challenger status in a major fight.

We can't kid ourselves. Fighters need to be global figures and when they are, they get those chances. But isn't it refreshing they are both taking this fight when the loser has nowhere to go?