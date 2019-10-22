Anthony Crolla to fight Frank Urquiaga in Manchester before retiring

Crolla won the WBA lightweight world title at Manchester Arena in 2015

Britain's Anthony Crolla will fight Frank Urquiaga for the WBA continental lightweight title in Manchester in November - his final bout before retiring from boxing.

Crolla, 32, revealed last month he would bow out having lost to WBO and WBA lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko in Los Angeles in April.

The fight will take place on 2 November at Manchester Arena, where Crolla made his professional debut in 2006.

"This is it, the final one," he said.

"I've had so many great nights at the arena down the years so I'm pleased to be finishing where it all started.

"Urquiaga knows this is his golden chance, a win against me and he throws his name further into the mix. I can't let the emotions get to me, I've got a job to do first and foremost - I want to bow out with a win."

Manchester-born Crolla won the WBA lightweight world title in his home city in November 2015 with a knockout win against Darleys Perez.

Spain's Urquiaga has a 13-1-1 record and said it was a "great honour" to face Crolla in his final fight.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "Anthony has been one of the great success stories and the experiences he has given us all in that arena are ones we will never forget.

"It's always difficult choosing the right time to walk away, especially when, as he has this camp, you are looking and feeling so good.

"We have had some long chats about the decision and this is it, all the effort and emotion into one last dance and one last title at his spiritual home."