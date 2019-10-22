Fight Talk: Tyson Fury to duet with Robbie Williams, Conor McGregor bites back at Dana White

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please go here to see this story in full.

Here's our round-up of this week's boxing and MMA chat from across social media.

Fury to duet with Robbie Williams

If you thought that Tyson Fury joining the scripted world of World Wrestling Entertainment was bizarre, well this might just top it.

The 6ft 9in heavyweight boxer is joining forces with former Take That star Robbie Williams to record a Christmas single.

Yep, you read that right.

They will collaborate on the song 'Bad Sharon' - about an office party - for Williams' new album…

Williams met Fury back in June and told him: "You can sing, you've got a voice."

Well, you can be the judge of that - here's a throwback to Fury singing at the post-fight news conference after his draw with Deontay Wilder in 2018…

Media playback is not supported on this device Wilder v Fury: Tyson Fury sings 'American Pie' in news conference

Fury sizes up Usyk

One man who can almost match Fury in levels of showmanship is Oleksandr Usyk - it's hard to think of two bigger characters in world boxing.

And the unbeaten fighters came face-to-face for the first time at the weekend when they both appeared ringside in Philadelphia for Artur Beterbiev's light-heavyweight unification win over Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

Fury jested with the Ukranian, telling him: "Stand up, let me size you up."

After cleaning up the cruiserweight division, Usyk moved up to heavyweight earlier this month to beat Chazz Witherspoon, making a future fight with Fury a real possibility.

Move over Ant and Dec, there could be a new double act in town...

Ritson wants Taylor at St James' Park

Hometown fighter Lewis Ritson had the whole of Newcastle behind him as he beat Robbie Davies Jr in their super lightweight bout on Saturday night. And he even got a mention from the most famous Geordie footballer of all time…

But what is next for Ritson?

Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor contest the final of the World Boxing Super Series this weekend, with the WBA Super and IBF world titles on the line - and promoter Eddie Hearn thinks Ritson could face Taylor if the Scotsman is victorious.

Hearn is eyeing up Newcastle United's St James' Park as a venue - although we're not sure how clued up he is on the current property market, telling Boxing-UK that Ritson could buy "eight new houses" with his earnings from a potential fight…

Ritson told IFL TV that, despite being confident that he could beat Taylor, the champion "is a special fighter" and he'd be happy to "take a hiding off him" if it meant he could fight at his beloved St James' Park.

Boxing fans agree that it would be a tough ask for Ritson…

Conor McGregor bites back at Dana White

Conor McGregor wasn't too pleased with Dana White this past week after the UFC boss said that the Irish fighter "isn't the man anymore" in mixed martial arts.

White credited current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who beat McGregor in 2018, as being "the man now."

"So Khabib gets to sit back and call the shots," White told The Boston Globe.

McGregor responded with an expletive-laden tweet, mocking Nurmagomedov's title defence against Dustin Poirier last month.

So who is 'the man?' - most UFC fans seem to side with the current champion…