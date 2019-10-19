Lewis Ritson beats Robbie Davies Jr in Newcastle super lightweight thriller

Lewis Ritson's record now stands at 20 victories and a solitary defeat

Lewis Ritson beat Robbie Davies Jr by unanimous decision in a thrilling super lightweight fight at Newcastle's Utilita Arena.

Home favourite Ritson, 26, came out on top against Liverpool's Davies Jr, 30, in a fight which saw both boxers throw caution to the wind from the bell.

The judges scored it 117-112, 116-112, 116-112 in favour of Ritson.

"This is redemption for me," said Ritson, who lost his last fight in Newcastle. "I showed people I can box."

Ritson was fighting in his hometown for the first time since a shock defeat by Belgium's Francesco Patera a year ago at lightweight.

He has since moved up a weight and Saturday's victory moves him a step closer to a potential title fight against the winner of next week's unification world title fight between Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis.

On the undercard, Scott Fitzgerald beat Ted Cheeseman by unanimous decision to win his opponent's British light middleweight title.