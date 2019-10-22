12-Second Challenge: Boxers and BBC Sport readers showcase rapid punching

This is how the current 12-Second Challenge leaderboard stands

The 12-Second Challenge has been laid down to professional fighters, trainers and readers of the BBC Sport website.

It is quite simple, rather than needing 12 rounds, you hit a punch bag as many times as you can in 12 seconds.

And as our boxing analyst Steve Bunce says, "none of this tippy, tappy stuff, proper punches."

You can see all the attempts by boxers below and scroll down to find video edits of the efforts you have sent in. If you want to have a go and become part of a BBC Sport edit, send your video to #bbcboxing.

Boxing stars take the challenge

Frampton moves top of the leaderboard...

Watch as world champion Carl Frampton takes on BBC Sport's 12-second challenge

Warrington shows off Vegas quality...

Are you faster than a pro boxer? Josh Warrington takes on the 12-second challenge

From the GB camp to Los Angeles...

BBC Sport's 12-second challenge

Gallagher's Gym with some 12-second hitting...

How many punches can you throw in 12 seconds?

Your attempts sent to #bbcboxing

From Nigeria to the bag in the garage...

BBC Sport's 12-second challenge

Punching in the living room...