Charlie Flynn: Scot hopes elbow operation can aid return to boxing

Charlie Flynn last fought in March 2018, a draw with Ryan Collins at Glasgow's Hydro

Commonwealth gold medallist Charlie Flynn hopes an operation can repair a torn tendon in his elbow and allow him to return to boxing.

Flynn, 25, last fought in March 2018, his 12th professional bout.

The Scottish lightweight, who won gold at Glasgow 2014, released a video on Sunday to update fans on his progress.

"The [elbow] scan says there's loads of scar tissue, damage to the tendon, muscle wastage and a build-up of water," Flynn said.

"Over the past year it's been getting worse and worse, even picking my child up is really sore.

"I'm going to see the doctor next week to see about getting an operation to get it sorted out. Recovery time will be a good few months, then I can start getting back into proper training.

"I've been going out on a lot of runs lately and different stuff like that, getting my weight down to a reasonable size."

While being unable to fight, Flynn says he has worked with "disadvantaged groups" and schools, as well as doing promotional work for a construction company and obtaining his HGV (heavy goods vehicle) licence.

"I just designed a programme for the council for all the people who have left school with no qualifications, and they want me to do that programme from now to Christmas," Flynn added.

"It's about nine talks I've to give to three different groups of people. It's just to help give them a wee bit of inspiration and motivation, especially when you're leaving school with nothing, that you can still achieve stuff."