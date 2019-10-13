Patrick Day: Boxer in hospital after Charles Conwell fight

Patrick Day (right) has won 17 of his 22 fights

Patrick Day has been taken to hospital following his super welterweight defeat by Charles Conwell on the undercard of the Oleksandr Usyk-Chazz Witherspoon fight in Chicago, USA.

Day was taken from the ring on a stretcher after a 10th-round knockout.

Fight broadcasters DAZN said the American was in intensive care and had suffered a "seizure" after being knocked unconscious.

ESPN has reported that Day, 27, has had emergency brain surgery.

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn wrote on social media: "Deepest prayers with Patrick right now."

His company, Matchroom Boxing, which organised the event, also posted to say Day had "been taken directly to hospital".

Speaking after the fight, 21-year-old American Conwell told IFL TV: "I give my blessings and concerns to him and his team. I hope he is OK. I know he is a great person."