Patrick Day: Boxer in hospital after Charles Conwell fight
- From the section Boxing
Patrick Day has been taken to hospital following his super welterweight defeat by Charles Conwell on the undercard of the Oleksandr Usyk-Chazz Witherspoon fight in Chicago, USA.
Day was taken from the ring on a stretcher after a 10th-round knockout.
Fight broadcasters DAZN said the American was in intensive care and had suffered a "seizure" after being knocked unconscious.
ESPN has reported that Day, 27, has had emergency brain surgery.
British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn wrote on social media: "Deepest prayers with Patrick right now."
His company, Matchroom Boxing, which organised the event, also posted to say Day had "been taken directly to hospital".
Speaking after the fight, 21-year-old American Conwell told IFL TV: "I give my blessings and concerns to him and his team. I hope he is OK. I know he is a great person."