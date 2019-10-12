Josh Warrington beats Sofiane Takoucht to defend IBF title

Britain's Josh Warrington defended his IBF world featherweight title for the third time with an emphatic second-round win over Sofiane Takoucht.

Warrington, 28, knocked the Frenchman down twice before the referee stopped the contest after another flurry.

His victory thrilled a boisterous crowd in his hometown of Leeds and served as a reminder of his power as he targets a more high-profile title defence.

Warrington has now won all 30 of his professional contests.

