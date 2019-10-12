Women's World Boxing Championships: Lauren Price to fight for gold
- From the section Boxing
Lauren Price will fight for the gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Russia after a comprehensive semi-final victory.
Wales' Price was a unanimous 5-0 winner over Khadija Mardi of Morocco in the 75kg middleweight category.
The 25-year-old will box Nouchka Fontijn of the Netherlands in the final in the city of Ulan-Ude.
But there were semi-final defeats for English pair Kariss Artingstall and Demie-Jade Resztan.
Price won the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, and she could become the first Welsh fighter to become a world champion to add to the bronze medal she won at this event last year.
Artingstall was beaten 4-1 in the featherweight division (57kg) by Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines while Resztan later lost to home boxer Ekaterina Paltceva by the same score at light-flyweight (48kg), although both are guaranteed a bronze medal.