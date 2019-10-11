Tyson Fury: Braun Strowman WWE match confirmed for Saudi Arabia

Former unified world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will compete against Braun Strowman at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia on 31 October.

Fury, 31, has appeared twice on WWE in recent weeks and has already started a feud with Strowman.

Speaking at the announcement of their bout, Fury said: "I fear no man. I am going to knock Strowman out."

Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, said: "Tyson heed my warning. In the WWE, we don't wear gloves."

He added: "You are climbing into my world. You are a household name and when these hands put you down for good, the whole world will remember who the monster among men Braun Strowman is."

More to follow.

