Chris Jenkins and Andrew Selby ordered to defend British titles

Welterweight Chris Jenkins (L) is from Swansea while flyweight Andrew Selby (R) is from Barry

Welsh boxers Andrew Selby and Chris Jenkins have both been ordered to defend their British titles.

Selby, 30, will defend his British Flyweight title against Sheffield's Kyle Yousaf, his first defence since winning the belt in May 2016.

No date is set for the bout but it will take place before February 2020.

Jenkins, 31, will fight mandatory challenger, Lancashire's Liam Taylor, on 30 November for the British Welterweight title in Birmingham.

Jenkins won the British title with a points victory over Johnny Garton at Albert Hall in March 2019.