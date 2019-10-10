Sean McComb: Belfast fighter 'flying' ahead of Ulster Hall return

Sean McComb is looking to win his ninth consecutive fight since turning pro in 2018

Sean McComb says he is 'flying' as he looks to continue his impressive rise through the professional ranks at the Ulster Hall on Friday night.

The Turf Lodge fighter hopes to win his ninth straight bout since turning pro when he takes on Argentina's Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez.

"I've had eight fights in just over a year and I'm flying," said super-lightweight McComb.

"I've hit the ground running [since turning pro]. I'm ready for this."

Friday night's bill at the Ulster Hall, which is headlined by Paddy Barnes' clash with European flyweight champion Jay Harris, represents another potential stepping stone for McComb, who is eyeing a world title shot in 2020.

The Rodriguez fight may also rubber-stamp what has been a thoroughly impressive year for the west Belfast southpaw, who outclassed Frenchman Renald Garrido at Feile an Phobail in Falls Park in August last time out.

"It's a step-up again," said McComb, 27.

"There's been a step-up each time since I turned professional, but I'm enjoying the challenges a lot more than if I was beating journeymen.

"I'm getting good names on my record and getting good points for my rankings and just climbing the ladder."

He added: "I know what level I'm capable of fighting at and I know now I'm able to fight at title level.

"It's just a matter of time before I'm made mandatory by one of the organisations and get my first title."

McComb outlasted Frenchman Renald Garrido in Falls Park in August

The former Holy Trinity amateur is no stranger to fighting in the Ulster Hall, of course, having defeated Troy James and Miroslav Serban at the iconic venue earlier this year.

Looking to cap an impressive 2019, he's happy to be back on Bedford Street.

"I'm buzzing to be fighting in the Ulster Hall," he said.

"You've heard the likes of Terry Flanagan, a two-time world champion, saying that Belfast is the boxing capital of the world.

"It's such a small place, but the Ulster Hall is the heart of it, the heart of boxing.

"The history is unbelievable and hopefully I can make a bit of history myself.

"In years to come, maybe kids will be talking about it and doing the same themselves."