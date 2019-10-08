Tyson Fury v Braun Strowman: Heavyweight boxer clashes with WWE wrestler

Media playback is not supported on this device Let's fight! Tyson Fury sparks 'mass brawl' at WWE event

Forget Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury's next opponent could be WWE wrestler Braun Strowman.

Confused?

Well, the undefeated British heavyweight is continuing his charm offensive in the United States after September's points win over Otto Wallin in Las Vegas.

On Monday night the 'The Gypsy King' appeared on WWE Raw in California to continue his "beef" with Strowman - known as 'The Monster Among Men' - and sparked a huge "brawl".

They confronted each other in the ring, before a "heated exchange" ended in the pair being separated by security. But their scuffle continued, with Strowman's fellow wrestlers having to step in to split them up in classic sports entertainment style.

The "bad blood" between the pair stems from Friday's SmackDown event.

Fury sat front row with his family and "took exception" when Strowman sent fellow wrestler Dolph Ziggler crashing towards him.

Lineal heavyweight champion Fury is set to face WBC champion Wilder in a rematch in February, but is currently unable to train because of the severe cuts he suffered against Wallin, when he needed more than 40 stitches.

There are now reports he could face Strowman in a wrestling match in Saudi Arabia later this month.

And with his showman swagger and gift of the gab, 6ft 9in Fury looks readymade to take the wrestling world by storm.