Andy Ruiz Jr eyeing Olympics spot, Carl Froch and George Groves make peace

Here's our round-up of this week's boxing and MMA chat from across social media.

Could Ruiz fight at the Olympics?

Imagine being the unified world heavyweight champion and Olympic champion at the same time. It's the stuff of dreams, right?

Well that could be a reality for Andy Ruiz Jr, who has been invited to represent Mexico at Tokyo 2020.

A change in rules allows professionals to compete in amateur contests, and Ruiz says he could be up for it. But these fans don't think it's fair…

And others warned Ruiz not to take his eyes off his rematch with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on December 7...

Is Dubois the real deal?

Talking of heavyweights, Daniel Dubois showed why so many are tipping him to be the next big thing by dismissing Ebenezer Tetteh in round one at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

In fact, some fans think the 22-year-old Londoner is ready for the big boys of the division right now…

Have Froch and Groves become BFFs?

George Groves and Carl Froch did not like each other. Indeed there's not really been an all-British rivalry to match it since.

After Froch controversially won their first meeting in 2013, he knocked out Groves in the rematch a year later in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley (something he loves reminding everyone about).

But it seems the two fighters - now retired - have made their peace, after taking part in a Q&A event to discuss their rivalry.

That said, Groves couldn't help but have a cheeky pop at his former foe after Froch caused quite a stir - and made front-page news - with his thoughts on the universe…

And those on social media were also quick to have their say...

McGregor's return edging closer?

The wait goes on. Conor McGregor is yet to announce his return to the octagon, though there's been talk in recent weeks of a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov or a mouth-watering clash with Justin Gaethje.

But a new name has now been thrown into the mix, with McGregor's coach suggesting a fight against former champion Frankie Edgar could be next.

Fans aren't too impressed…

McGregor was at the Bellator Dublin fight night on Saturday - and apparently had to be stopped from leaping into the cage to celebrate stable-mate Peter Queally's win Ryan Scope.

The Irishman is never normally one to shy away from the camera, but this journalist could only get one word out of him…

The wisdom of Fury

We'll leave you this week with some words of motivation from none other than Tyson Fury…