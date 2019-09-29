Errol Spence Jr v Shawn Porter: Texan wins IBF & WBC welterweight unification fight

Errol Spence Jr has won all 26 of his professional fights

Errol Spence Jr beat Shawn Porter on a split decision to unify the IBF and WBC world welterweight titles in what proved a blockbuster battle.

Spence Jr, 29, edged it on the judges' scorecards to remain unbeaten following a punishing 12 rounds at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

It left the Texan unbeaten after 26 bouts, while compatriot Porter, 31, suffered only the third loss of his career.

Spence Jr will face Danny Garcia next.

Judges scored the pulsating back and forth fight 116-111, 116-111, 115-112 in Spence Jr's favour - an 11th-round knockdown of Porter helping his cause.

"Shawn Porter is a rough and awkward fighter. He made it real awkward for me," Spence Jr said.

Garcia - who lost to Porter last September - climbed into the ring to announce the fight shortly after Spence Jr was awarded the victory.

Many boxing fans had been hoping for the winner of Saturday's fight to face WBA champion Manny Pacquiao or WBO title holder Terence Crawford next.

Earlier, American David Benavidez's ninth-round stoppage of compatriot Anthony Dirrell saw him win back the WBC super-middleweight title.

Benavidez, 22, had lost the title following a positive drug test last year but won it back after opening a deep cut over his opponent's right eye in the seventh round.

Two rounds later, with Dirrell unable to see out of that eye, his camp threw in the towel.

Benavidez's record now stands at 22-0 with 19 knockouts.

A third title fight on the bill saw American Mario Barrios beat Batyr Akhmedov of Russia for the WBA world light-welterweight title. Barrios was awarded a controversial unanimous decision which was greeted by booing from the crowd.