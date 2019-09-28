Deontay Wilder: WBC champion will fight Luis Ortiz in November

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Luis Ortiz is definitely next' - Deontay Wilder

WBC champion Deontay Wilder will defend his heavyweight title against Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas on 23 November, promoters announced on Saturday.

The rematch follows Wilder's knockout win over the Cuban in New York in 2018.

American Wilder, 33, boasts a career record of 41 wins and one draw, and has held the WBC title since 2015.

After beating Ortiz, he fought to a draw with Tyson Fury last December, before knocking out compatriot Dominic Breazeale in May.

Speaking to BBC Sport in August, Wilder said he would follow his bout with Ortiz by facing Fury again early on in 2020.

"Ortiz is definitely happening," he said at the time. "I am looking forward to fighting him. After I knock him out I will go to Fury, knock him out and then we will go for a unification."

American-born Andy Ruiz, who fights under the Mexican flag, currently holds the division's IBF, WBO and WBA titles after a sensational stoppage of Britain's Anthony Joshua in June.