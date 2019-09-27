Daniel Dubois stops Ebenezer Tetteh in first round to win Commonwealth title

Dubois twice floored Tetteh in the first round as he blasted through his opponent's defences

British champion Daniel Dubois stopped Ghana's Ebenezer Tetteh inside the first round at the Royal Albert Hall to win the Commonwealth heavyweight title.

Dubois extended his professional record to 13-0 with a swift and dominant display, twice flooring his opponent before the referee waved off the fight.

The 22-year-old, hailed as the UK's next heavyweight star, has now won seven titles in his fledgling career.

"I think with every fight I am improving," said Dubois.

"I did what I had to do, I worked the jab and everything I worked on in training I put into practice.

"I am relaxed in the ring and the more relaxed you are the more power you can generate as a fighter."

