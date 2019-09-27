Nicola Adams retains WBO flyweight title in split decision draw

This was the first time female boxers had fought at the Royal Albert Hall

Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams retained her WBO world flyweight title after an unconvincing split decision draw against Mexican challenger Maria Salinas at the Royal Albert Hall.

The British boxer was lacklustre in what was her first fight since October last year, with the judges scoring it 96-94 Salinas, 97-93 Adams, 95-95 draw.

"I was a bit ring rusty I haven't boxed in a year so it wasn't my best performance," said Adams.

"If she wants a rematch I'll go again."

Adams, 36, started well but never really looked truly comfortable and instead Salinas grew in confidence after being second best for the first three rounds.

The announcement of the judges' scores was met with boos, with some of the crowd expressing their dissatisfaction with Adams' display.

"Now I've got this under my belt it's time to go again," added Adams.

"I put in as much work as I could and I came away with the belt. I'd love to be able to go to Leeds with my title for a rematch - I'll have to sit down with my coaches and work out what we do."