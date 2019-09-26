Boxing: Kash Farooq v Lee McGregor to be shown live on BBC Scotland

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Let's fight by end of year - Farooq & McGregor

The twin-title bout between Kash Farooq and Lee McGregor will be shown live on the BBC Scotland channel.

Commonwealth bantamweight champion McGregor, 22, and British belt holder Farooq, 23, will put their titles on the line at Glasgow's Emirates Arena on 16 November.

McGregor, unbeaten in seven, earned an eighth-round stoppage of Scott Allan in June.

Undefeated Farooq's last win over Duane Winters was broadcast by BBC Scotland.