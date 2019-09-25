Nicola Adams inspired by Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao

Nicola Adams defeated Mexico's Isabel Millan in October 2018

Two-time Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams says Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao inspire her to keep fighting.

Adams, who turns 37 next month, will face Maria Salinas in the first defence of her WBO world flyweight title at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

Mayweather and Pacquiao have both won fights in their 40s and Adams admits "that definitely gives me confidence".

"I'll be boxing until I decide that I can't anymore," she said.

Adams became WBO champion for the first time in July when opponent Arely Mucino was injured in a car accident and unable to defend the title.

The Leeds fighter's last contest was in October 2018 and she says her time out of the ring has been "really frustrating" but that she is "ready and confident" to fight Salinas.

"She's tough, she's strong," Adams told BBC Sport. "This is definitely the biggest fight of my career as a professional so far.

"She's fought for the world title before and lost, and I'm planning to make sure it's the same outcome at the Royal Albert Hall."

The fight will be the first time female boxers have fought at the London venue.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics dream

Adams turned professional in 2017 but hinted that she could defend her Olympic title at next year's Tokyo Games when she retweeted a video of the 2020 medals with the caption: "I wonder how this medal would look on my mantelpiece."

However when asked about potentially fighting for her third Olympic gold medal, Adams refused to confirm or deny whether she would go to Japan.

"Who knows? I like to keep people on their toes," she said. "I never like to rule anything out. You'll have to wait and see."

Adams' fight against Salinas will be her sixth as a professional, which means she could still qualify for Tokyo as UK amateur rules allow fighters to have had six or fewer bouts.

For now Adams' priority is to unify the flyweight division before moving up a weight class - a goal an Olympic bout could rule out.

"I want to conquer superfly as well so nobody's safe," she said.

But BBC boxing pundit Steve Bunce said on the 5 Live boxing podcast that for that to happen, Adams would need to find some momentum and have "three or four fights" in quick succession.

"Nicola Adams can't fight every 11 months against another basically unknown woman from Mexico and expect people to be banging the door down to get in and watch her," he said.