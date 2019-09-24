Wladimir Klitschko: Former world champion won't 'speculate' on return

Media playback is not supported on this device Wladimir Klitschko says 'I've still got it' as he sidesteps comeback speculation

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko has refused to "speculate" on whether he could make a return to the ring.

The Ukrainian retired in April 2017 after being stopped by Anthony Joshua in the 11th round at Wembley Stadium.

In recent months, it has been rumoured the 43-year-old could make a comeback, but Klitschko was non-committal.

"Will I be back in the ring? I have still got it? Will I come back? I don't know. No-one knows," he said.

"I work out every morning and I lie to myself that I am going to be back in the ring and it is a sweet lie. I just enjoy myself and keep myself healthy. I don't want to speculate or put anything in the air."

Klitschko, who is competing in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Golf Championship in St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, boasts an impressive record of 64 win and five defeats.

Since he quit, the likes of Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Joshua have taken the heavyweight headlines, with Andy Ruiz Junior surprisingly winning Joshua's IBF, WBO and WBA titles in June.

However, Klitschko is predicting a very different outcome when the pair fight again in Saudi Arabia in December.

"I have been there, and I lost against guys that I shouldn't," he said. "I believe Anthony was surprised himself by what happened.

"Anyone can fail, so now he is going to show the character, turn it round, and come back with a big win. I hope he is going to make it."